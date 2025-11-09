<p>Mumbai: The picturesque Gorai nestled by the Arabian Sea in Mumbai’s western seacoast — known for its clean beaches and palm trees — is being transformed into a major integrated tourism hub. </p><p>The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) holds 128 acres of land in Gorai. </p><p>MTDC is now finalising the land-use master plan, after which the project will be executed through a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model. </p><p>A Transaction Advisor is being appointed to structure investment and development plans.</p><p>The proposed Integrated Tourism Hub will include a wide range of attractions such as themed museums - vintage car, wax, cultural and heritage besides a luxury hotel with a waterfront tent city, an aquarium, an adventure and water-sports zone, dedicated MICE facilities, and eco-tourism-oriented recreation spaces designed to showcase the natural beauty of Gorai’s coastline.</p><p>The boundary wall of 128 acre land is nearing completion soon. </p><p>Further, land clearance and planning works are also making progress.</p><p>Union Minister for Commerce & Industry and Mumbai North Piyush Goyal has given a major push to the project under the transformation initiative of ‘Uttar Mumbai’ to “Uttam Mumbai’.</p><p>“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Mumbai is witnessing a new era of development. The Gorai Tourism Hub will create jobs, boost local economy and establish this coastal belt as a major tourism landmark. With the cooperation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Gorai would emerge as an important tourism attraction point” Goyal said.</p><p>The project is expected to create large-scale employment opportunities for local residents, significantly increase tourist footfall and strengthen destination branding for the Gorai belt, while boosting small and medium businesses in hospitality, transport and retail. </p>.Ranji Trophy: Fortunes fluctuate on opening day between Karnataka and Maharashtra.<p>It will also promote a model of sustainable, eco-friendly coastal development supporting the long-term vision for Uttar Mumbai to Uttam Mumbai.</p><p>Goyal recently chaired a review meeting with MTDC officials and the Mumbai Suburban Collector and other Departments, and directed all concerned departments to fast-track remaining approvals, planning</p><p>and ensure smooth execution.</p><p>“This project reflects our collective mission of turning Uttar Mumbai into Uttam Mumbai by transforming potential into progress,” Goyal added.</p><p>It may be mentioned, the Gorai Mangrove Park will be thrown open for public soon - and this would be India’s first dedicated mangrove-themed urban biodiversity park.</p><p>“Mangrove Parks are often called the oxygen banks of coastal cities. Simultaneously mangroves absorb and lock away large quantities of carbon dioxide through photosynthesis, up to four to five times more carbon than most terrestrial forests. This dual action makes them powerful agents in fighting climate change and improving air quality,” he said. </p>