News in Pics | October 1, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 01 October 2025, 01:26 IST
Artists take part in ‘Kudla Pili Parba’ (tiger costume dance competition) ahead of the 'Dasara' festival, in Mangalore

Credit: PTI Photo

Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) conducts the Dasara Air Show rehearsal, at Bannimantap Parade Ground, in Mysuru

Credit: PTI Photo

A girl dressed up for 'Kumari Puja' on 'Maha Ashtami' during the 'Durga Puja' festival, in Agartala

Credit: PTI Photo

A lightning bolt strikes over the night sky as it rains in Kathmandu, Nepal

Credit: Reuters Photo

A woman performs 'Dhunuchi dance', a traditional Bengali dance, during the 'Durga Puja' festival, in Prayagraj

Credit: PTI Photo

A deer walks, with autumn colour seen on foliage behind, as the annual rutting season continues, in Richmond Park, London, Britain

Credit: Reuters Photo

Northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, illuminate the sky in Saint Petersburg, Russia

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 01 October 2025, 01:26 IST
