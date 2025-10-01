News in Pics | October 1, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Artists take part in ‘Kudla Pili Parba’ (tiger costume dance competition) ahead of the 'Dasara' festival, in Mangalore
Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) conducts the Dasara Air Show rehearsal, at Bannimantap Parade Ground, in Mysuru
A girl dressed up for 'Kumari Puja' on 'Maha Ashtami' during the 'Durga Puja' festival, in Agartala
A lightning bolt strikes over the night sky as it rains in Kathmandu, Nepal
A woman performs 'Dhunuchi dance', a traditional Bengali dance, during the 'Durga Puja' festival, in Prayagraj
A deer walks, with autumn colour seen on foliage behind, as the annual rutting season continues, in Richmond Park, London, Britain
Northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, illuminate the sky in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Published 01 October 2025, 01:26 IST