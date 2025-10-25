<p>Hubballi: Forest department has booked two cases against Kalinga Centre for Rainforest Ecology (KCRE) for violation of Wildlife Protection Act, including unauthorized entry into the protected areas and handling of snakes without permission.</p><p>The action is based on the investigation conducted by the deputy conservator of forests of Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru. While DCFs have submitted their investigation report to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) (Wildlife) P C Ray, the department is expected to submit the report to the government soon.</p>.Mysuru: Farmers demand revision of crop loss compensation amount under NDRF.<p>The two research centers in Shivamogga’s Agumbe—KCRE and Agumbe Rainforest Research Station (ARRS) were in the eye of a storm after activists highlighted the centers violating research permissions for commercial purpose and harming the King Cobra, a schedule-I species protected under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.</p><p>Ray says that the department also did not find any proof against the centers for captive breeding or keeping scheduled species at their centers. “The report says that both used to rescue and release snakes, which were in human habitat areas, in the presence of forest staff,” said Ray.</p><p>Shivamogga DCF Ajjaiah G R said, "Based on the advertisement KCRE has made on its official website, we have booked cases of allowing the public to trespass into protected areas and handling of snakes,” he said and added that action has already been initiated against KCRE.</p><p>“Both the research centers are outside the protected area. We did not go into the facts to check if the centers have taken permissions from competent authorities to allow guests to stay at their property,” said Ray.</p><p>Whistleblower Nagaraj Koove said there are a lot of allegations against both the centers and there is a need for a Special Investigation Team to unearth the truth. “We have submitted a few documents related to irregularities to the department and we wish to provide more if SIT is formed.”</p><p>He said both the centers have violated Eco Sensitive Zone permits, so the centers should be demolished. </p><p>The senior officials who conducted investigations into the various allegations against Agumbe based research centers have found that ARRS has not violated any rules pertaining to the Wildlife Act. The department has also gone through all the account books of ARRS and did not find any evidence to prove that their property was used for commercial purposes, says the report.</p>