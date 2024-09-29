Home
News in Pics | September 29, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 29 September 2024, 02:47 IST

A protester holds a placard reading "Hermes stop exotic skin" as a model presents a creation by designer Veronique Nichanian as part of her Spring/Summer 2025 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Hermes during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 28, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A boy plays with pigeons as displaced families stay on the roads after spending the night fleeing the overnight Israeli strikes, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in southern Beirut, in Lebanon.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Somali security officers cordon off the area of the wreckage of a rickshaw at the scene of an explosion on a bomb-rigged car that was parked on a road near the National Theatre in Hamarweyne district of Mogadishu, Somalia September 28, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Surfer Sekar Patchai in action during National Stand-Up Paddle Championship, at Rameshwaram, in Ramanathapuram district, Tamil Nadu, Saturday, Sept 28, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

SDRF personnel during an operation to rescue trekkers stranded on Dronagiri trek, in Chamoli district, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

Water enters a government hospital after heavy rains, in Gopalganj, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 29 September 2024, 02:47 IST
