News in Pics | September 3, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 02:57 IST
People walk along the bridge over the swollen Beas river amid rainfall, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh.

Credit: PTI photo

Indian Army soldiers participate in the joint military exercise 'MAITREE 2025' with Royal Thai Army at Foreign Training Node, Umroi Cantt., in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Credit: PTI photo

People, including children, take shelter inside a metro station during an overnight air raid alert, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv.

Credit: Reuters photo

Military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing.

Credit: Reuters photo

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami addresses a rally, in Madurai.

Credit: PTI photo

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana during shooting of a film, in Prayagraj.

Credit: PTI photo

Onam festival celebrations in Kerala.

Credit: PTI photo

