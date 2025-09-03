News in Pics | September 3, 2025: Best photos from around the world

People walk along the bridge over the swollen Beas river amid rainfall, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh.
Indian Army soldiers participate in the joint military exercise 'MAITREE 2025' with Royal Thai Army at Foreign Training Node, Umroi Cantt., in Shillong, Meghalaya.
People, including children, take shelter inside a metro station during an overnight air raid alert, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv.
Military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing.
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami addresses a rally, in Madurai.
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana during shooting of a film, in Prayagraj.
Onam festival celebrations in Kerala.
