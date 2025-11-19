Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | November 19, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 00:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Senior military commanders and officers from around the world observe Gaza from Israel as part of an international seminar hosted by the Israeli military to share lessons from the last two years of its war, in Sderot, Israel.

Senior military commanders and officers from around the world observe Gaza from Israel as part of an international seminar hosted by the Israeli military to share lessons from the last two years of its war, in Sderot, Israel.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A worker uses a tractor to level the ground at a dried-up portion along the River Ganga as a part of preparations for the 'Magh mela 2026' festival, in Prayagraj.

A worker uses a tractor to level the ground at a dried-up portion along the River Ganga as a part of preparations for the 'Magh mela 2026' festival, in Prayagraj.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Brazilian artist and activist Mundano takes part in a Greenpeace protest inside the Blue Zone, performing with ashes from the Amazon to symbolize forest destruction, at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), in Belem, Brazil.

Brazilian artist and activist Mundano takes part in a Greenpeace protest inside the Blue Zone, performing with ashes from the Amazon to symbolize forest destruction, at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), in Belem, Brazil.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A group of saints from Akshardham temple visit Taj Mahal, in Agra.

A group of saints from Akshardham temple visit Taj Mahal, in Agra.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Children sit in a displacement camp in Al-Dabbah, Sudan.

Children sit in a displacement camp in Al-Dabbah, Sudan.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 00:59 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us