News in Pics | September 4, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Kanpur: Family members of a victim mourn after an alleged collision between a high-speed car and a truck, on the Purvanchal expressway.
Jammu: Members of Gujjar-Bakarwal community make their way through a flooded area as the Chenab river overflows following heavy rainfall, at Akhnoor, on the outskirts of Jammu district.
Afghans injured in a powerful earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, lie on beds at Nangarhar Regional Hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio greets U.S. Ambassador to Ecuador Pablo Zambrano as he arrives in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, after visiting Mexico City.
Rajgir: India and Korean players vie for the ball during Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match, in Rajgir, Bihar, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confers Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Award on double Olympic-medallist shooter Manu Bhaker during an event, in Guwahati.
Published 04 September 2025, 02:59 IST