NGT seeks Centre's response over presence of arsenic in food

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought responses from the Centre over the presence of arsenic in food, particularly rice.
The principal bench of the NGT, headed by its chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, took suo motu cognisance of a media report about possible arsenic presence in food items, particularly rice.
The Green Tribunal issued notices to the Union Ministries of Agriculture and Environment and Forest, as well as the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and sought replies.
The NGT order quoted the news report, which highlighted the dangers posed by arsenic in rice, describing it as a naturally occurring toxin in soil and water that enters the food chain.
The news report pointed out that activities such as the use of pesticides, herbicides, wood preservatives, phosphate fertilisers, industrial waste, mining, coal burning, and smelting have exacerbated arsenic pollution. Rice grown in flooded fields is particularly prone to absorbing arsenic due to its high water uptake.
Experts recommend that arsenic can be mitigated by thoroughly washing and soaking rice before cooking. The report emphasised that arsenic contamination varies across different regions and is naturally present in water, soil, and rocks, easily entering the food chain.
The NGT order also said that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), long-term exposure to arsenic can manifest symptoms on the skin within five years and, in severe cases, can be fatal. It also noted that the case raises significant worries about the lack of environmental compliance and enforcement by authorities.
The bench posted the matter for further hearing on September 2.
Published 22 May 2024, 22:38 IST