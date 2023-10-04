NGT seeks reports on Ganga pollution in West Bengal, Uttarakhand and UP

A bench of Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said in a recent order, 'Let notice be issued to the District Ganga Protection Committees concerned in West Bengal through their ex-officio chairman (district magistrates) for submitting a report. ' 'We direct the district magistrates of all the districts from where the mainstream of river Ganga and its tributaries flow in West Bengal to submit their own separate reports on the issues in respect of steps which have been taken by the committees for prevention and control of pollution of the river Ganga in their respective areas,' the bench, also comprising Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, added.