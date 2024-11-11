Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

NIA conducts pan-India searches to probe terror conspiracy by Bangladesh-based Al-Qaida network

As per NIA investigations, the suspects whose premises were raided are sympathisers of a Bangladesh-based Al-Qaida network.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 14:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 14:29 IST
India NewsNIA

Follow us on :

Follow Us