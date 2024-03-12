JOIN US
Homeindia

NIA searches 30 places in multiple states as part of its probe into terrorist-gangster nexus case

Extensive searches were being carried out by the NIA at 30 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh in the terrorist-gangster nexus case
Last Updated 12 March 2024, 04:00 IST

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out searches in four states and a Union Territory as part of its probe into the terrorist-gangster nexus case, sources said.

Extensive searches were being carried out by the NIA at 30 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh in the terrorist-gangster nexus case, a source said.

An NIA spokesperson had earlier said that as part of its efforts to disrupt and dismantle such terror and mafia networks and their support infrastructure, the NIA has adopted several targeted strategies in recent months, including attachment and seizure of properties derived from 'proceeds of terrorism'.

(Published 12 March 2024, 04:00 IST)
