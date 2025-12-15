<p>Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=NIA">NIA</a>) will file its chargesheet on Monday in the April 22<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pahalgam%20attack"> Pahalgam terror attack</a> that killed 26 people, as the 180-day statutory deadline under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) since the first arrests is set to expire.</p><p>A spokesperson of the premier anti-terror probe agency said the chargesheet in RC-02/2025/NIA/JMU (Pahalgam Terror Attack Case) will be presented before the Special NIA Court in Jammu on Monday. The deadline for filing the chargesheet ends on December 18.</p><p>The case relates to one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Kashmir">Kashmir</a> in recent years, when heavily armed terrorists opened fire at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination often referred to as “mini Switzerland”. </p>.NIA gives go-ahead to cable car project in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam.<p>The attackers killed 25 tourists and a local pony operator, triggering nationwide outrage and a sharp escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan.</p><p>Two local residents of Pahalgam — Bashir Ahmad Jothar and Parvez Ahmad Jothar — were arrested on June 22, nearly two months after the massacre. According to official sources, the duo allegedly harboured and provided logistical support to three Pakistani terrorists — Suleiman Shah, Hamza Afghani alias Afghan, and Jibran — who carried out the attack before fleeing the area.</p><p>Investigators believe the attackers infiltrated from across the Line of Control and received ground support in south Kashmir, enabling them to carry out the assault at a time when tourist footfall in Kashmir was at its seasonal peak.</p><p>The April 22 attack proved to be a turning point. Within weeks, India and Pakistan were locked in a four-day limited-scale military confrontation from May 7 to May 10, marked by intense cross-border firing, drone activity, and precision strikes along forward areas.</p><p>While both sides described the engagement as “controlled” and stopped short of a full-scale war, the clashes resulted in casualties, displacement of civilians along the border, and a sharp deterioration in already strained bilateral ties.</p><p>India had blamed Pakistan-based terror groups for the Pahalgam killings, a charge Islamabad denied. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah later told Parliament that the involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) had been established during investigations.</p><p>Sources said the forthcoming chargesheet is likely to name LeT and its proxy outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF), which has been implicated in several recent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. TRF is widely seen by security agencies as a front created to give a “local face” to Pakistan-based militant groups after the abrogation of Article 370.</p><p>Earlier, in October, the NIA had sought an additional 45 days beyond the initial 90-day period to complete the probe, citing the complexity of the case, cross-border linkages, and the need to analyse technical and financial evidence. The extension was granted by the court.</p><p>With the filing of the chargesheet, the focus will now shift to trial proceedings in a case that not only shattered Kashmir’s fragile tourism revival but also pushed India-Pakistan relations to one of their most volatile phases in recent years.</p>