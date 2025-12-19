<p>New Delhi: Privilege proceedings against several Opposition members have been initiated in this session on grounds of violating Parliamentary propriety. This includes a privilege complaint against Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Choudhary for bringing a stray dog to Parliament, another against TMC Lok Sabha MP Kirti Azad for smoking an e-cigarette in the House and privilege motion against 8 Opposition MPs for disrupting the House during discussions on the VB G RAM G Bill. </p><p>On Friday, the last day of the winter session, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey filed a privilege complaint against eight opposition MPs, including Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose, Jothimani and others for standing up on the benches and tearing papers during discussions on the G RAM G Bill. Dubey claimed that proceedings will take place against the members and they will be suspended by the next session.</p>.VB-G RAM G Bill gets Parliament nod; Opposition cries foul, sits on dharna.<p>Sources in the Parliament said that a committee will be formed to take action. “The procedure will be followed, a committee will be formed and they will examine the facts. The Speaker does not want to be seen as someone who punishes MPs but tries to resolve matters via dialogue,” an official said. </p><p>Earlier this week, BJP MP Anurag Thakur filed a complaint against TMC member Kirti Azad for smoking an e-cigarette on the floor of the house. Thakur had stood up and complained to Speaker Om Birla about Azad; visuals of Azad vaping are now publicly available. Parliament sources said that the privilege committee will take up the matter as well. Smoking of e-cigarettes is banned in India. </p><p>TMC MP Saugata Roy, too, was seen smoking outside Makar Dwar. In India, public smoking, too, is prohibited. Sources in the Lok Sabha Secretariat said that inside the old Parliament Building, the Samvidhan Sadan, a smoking room exists for members. “Inside the Central Hall, a small room has been made for the purpose of smoking,” the official said. </p><p>A third complaint will be taken up against Renuka who brought a stray dog to Parliament. </p>