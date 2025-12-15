<p>New Delhi: The new working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/newly-appointed-bjp-working-president-nitin-nabin-welcomed-by-amit-shah-jp-nadda-at-party-headquarters-3831509">Nitin Nabin took charge</a> at the party headquarters on Monday. Union home minister Amit Shah, as well as senior leaders K Laxman, BL Santosh, Dushyant Gautam, Vinod Tawde, Ravi Shankar Prasad were present. </p><p>Nabin’s appointment as the Working President is likely to place him as the successor to outgoing President J P Nadda. The BJP is wary of starting a new beginning in the inauspicious time of kharmas. Nadda’s replacement is expected to come in January when the period ends. </p>.This is party's blessing: BJP's newly appointed national working president Nitin Nabin.<p>Nabin, who has strong RSS connections, began his political journey through the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Sangh. He has served as a Minister in the Bihar Government multiple times and is a five-time MLA. He has held important ministerial portfolios in the Bihar government, including Road Construction, Urban Development, Housing, and Law and Justice. He has also worked extensively for Yuva Morcha, and has the experience of being prabhari of a state. At 45, he will be one of the youngest presidents of BJP.</p><p>Party insiders said that Nabin’s work as the co-incharge of Chhattisgarh where the BJP registered a surprise win. It must be added that Nadda, too, was appointed working president when Shah was the party president. While the party’s constitution does not have the provision of such a position, this is the second consecutive time that the leadership has used it. </p>.BJP fast-tracks election work in Tamil Nadu; appoints Piyush Goyal as in-charge.<p>His appointment as part of the BJP’s broader strategic vision – strengthening organisational capabilities ahead of crucial elections in states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu where the party faces significant challenges. </p><p>Prime minister Modi, congratulating Nabin in a post on X, said that he has distinguished himself as a “hard-working karyakarta”. “He is a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience and has an impressive record as MLA as well as minister in Bihar for multiple terms. He has diligently worked to fulfil people’s aspirations. He is known for his humble nature and grounded working style. I am confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen our party in times to come,” Modi’s post read. </p>