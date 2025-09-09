<p>The two-week-long ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ concluded on September 1 with the I.N.D.I.A. bloc all set to enter another phase of campaigning ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. </p><p>The RJD and its allies now plan to reach out to districts that the ‘yatra’ led by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav could not cover. RJD Senior MP Manoj K Jha speaks about the campaign against vote chori and the latest political developments in Bihar. </p><p><strong>Excerpts:</strong></p>.<p><strong>What has the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ achieved?</strong> </p>.<p>Initially, the idea of the ‘yatra’ was conceived by Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, and other ‘Mahagathbandhan’ parties joined in. But I believe that the authorship or the impact of the yatra has grown beyond Rahul ji or Tejashwi ji. People have inculcated the message of the yatra. They are more vigilant, and they know what it means if names are deleted from electoral rolls. They know what transparency means in the electoral process. It is about how their vote is used to form a government of their choice. The yatra has brought to the fore jobs, better healthcare, and improved social security under the ‘vote chori’ campaign.</p>.<p><strong>Hasn’t the issue of ‘vote chori’ eclipsed issues like joblessness, debt incurred by households etc.?</strong></p>.<p>There is a concept called sociological framing. You frame a slogan, and that slogan itself is broad enough to include many other important concerns. In fact, before this yatra, Tejashwi Yadav criss-crossed the state highlighting the issues of jobs, health, and social security. The ‘vote chor, gaddi chod’ (vote thief, leave the throne) slogan encompasses all these. If my vote, or my mother’s vote, is deleted, then our chance to find a solution to the issues gets defeated. That is how a Bihari thinks now. </p>.<p><strong>This ‘yatra’ ended on September 1. What next?</strong></p>.<p>Even the BJP supporters are talking about the issues we raised. Everyone sees that the Election Commission’s credibility has suffered. This yatra has ended, but its message will reverberate; its spirit will continue. Tejashwi ji will soon start going to those districts which were not covered this time. Then there would be a combined programme of all alliance partners.</p>.<p><strong>How will the Bihar election outcome impact national politics?</strong></p>.<p>The BJP has reached out to the migrants, but it has had limited impact. Then came the SIR. The Election Commission appeared to suggest that 20% of Bihari voters are migrants and they could have voted elsewhere. We are fighting a machine, not just a party. Even then, we performed well in the 2020 Assembly elections. We expect an even greater impact in the 2025 elections.</p>.<p><strong>Last time, Congress’ performance was not up to the mark. What will be your criteria for seat sharing?</strong></p>.<p>All parties agree that the main factor will be winnability as well as ensuring social diversity. In 2024, BJP went with abki baar, chaar sau paar (this time, 400-plus seats). But they were reduced to 240. It tells you a lot about the Indian electorate. Five years have passed since the last Assembly elections. This election will write a <br>new script.</p>.<p><strong>Do you still consider Nitish Kumar as your prime opponent, or is it the BJP now?</strong></p>.<p>Nitish ji is no longer the prime opponent. He is not the Nitish ji we knew. We don’t know whether he is aware of what is being said in his name. Many know it but won’t talk about it. Several people say that Bihar is being run from the Home Minister Amit Shah’s office in New Delhi. Nitish ji’s core supporters are upset that his image has taken a beating. His so-called main supporters are collaborating with the BJP. There is a fear in JD(U) that the BJP would take over their seats. The BJP has literally been instrumental in diminishing the image of Nitish Kumar. </p>.<p><strong>Will you accept if Nitish Kumar returns to I.N.D.I.A. bloc?</strong></p>.<p>When Nitish ji joined us in 2022, he came to us telling us that the BJP is out to finish the JD(U). Tejashwi ji was reluctant and told Nitish that he would give outside support. As Nitish ji was insistent, he joined the government on two conditions: a free hand in addressing the issue of jobs and conducting a caste survey. Both were completed. But Nitish changed his mind later, maybe due to pressure from the BJP.</p>.<p><strong>Tejashwi Yadav has made it clear that he is the chief ministerial face. But some alliance partners are reluctant to openly say so. Why?</strong></p>.<p>There are certain things for which you don’t require rocket science. Everybody, even a child, knows Tejashwi is the CM face. As far as Congress is concerned, they will choose their own timing to spell it out. But the fact is that the one who is in charge of the narrative in Bihar is Tejashwi Yadav. </p>