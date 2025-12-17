Menu
NMC instructs medical colleges to include importance of writing legible prescriptions in their curriculum

The court observed that a legible medical prescription or document is an essential component of the Right to Health under Article 21 of the Constitution.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 11:38 IST
India NewsHealth news

