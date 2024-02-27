NMC sets up national task force to address mental health challenges among medical students

New Delhi: To address concerns related to depression and suicide among medical students, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has constituted a national task force to analyse factors contributing to these challenges and propose evidence-based strategies for improving mental health.

The 15-member task force comprises Dr B M Suresh, Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS), as chairman.

"Mental health of medical students has been a cause of concern in the recent past leading to depression and suicide by the medical students. To address this issue, a National Task Force has been constituted by anti-ragging committee of the National Medical Commission (NMC)," an office order issued on February 21 said.