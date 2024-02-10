NMC warns medical colleges against compelling PG students to stay in hostels

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has warned medical colleges and institutions against compelling post-graduate students to stay in the hostels offered by them and charging hefty amounts for the same.

It said the medical colleges failing to follow the directive may have to face action, such as monetary penalties, reduction of seats and stoppage of admissions.

In a public notice issued on February 8, the commission referred to the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulation (PGMER), 2023, which says, "It will be mandatory for the college to provide appropriate residential accommodation to post-graduate students. However, it will not be mandatory for the PG students to stay in the hostel."