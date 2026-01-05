<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=dgca">Directorate General of Civil Aviation</a> (DGCA), has introduced stricter in-flight safety norms governing the use and carriage of power banks and other lithium battery-powered devices, citing growing safety concerns worldwide.</p><p>Under the revised guidelines, passengers are no longer permitted to use power banks to charge mobile phones, laptops or other electronic devices during flights. This restriction applies even when aircraft seat power outlets are available. While power banks and spare lithium batteries will continue to be allowed on board, they can be carried only in hand baggage and must not be stored in overhead compartments.</p><p>The move follows a rise in incidents globally involving lithium batteries overheating, emitting smoke or catching fire during flights. The DGCA has underlined that lithium batteries pose a unique risk due to their highly energetic and volatile nature. Such batteries can ignite because of overheating, overcharging, physical damage, manufacturing defects or internal short circuits, and unlike conventional fires, lithium battery fires can be self-sustaining and difficult to extinguish.</p>.MBBS student remains in first year for over a decade at Gorakhpur college.<p>The regulator has also stressed that where batteries are stored inside the aircraft plays a critical role in managing risk. Power banks placed in overhead bins or concealed within carry-on bags may delay the detection of smoke or flames, increasing the danger to passengers and crew in the confined cabin environment. Early detection and rapid response, the DGCA said, are essential to preventing escalation.</p><p>Airlines have been directed to review their safety risk assessments related to lithium batteries and strengthen onboard safety checks. The advisory places particular emphasis on enhanced cabin crew training, ensuring crew members can recognise early warning signs such as unusual heat, smoke or odour, use appropriate firefighting equipment and manage smoke inhalation risks effectively.</p><p>Airlines have been instructed to make mandatory onboard announcements informing passengers of the restrictions and the need to immediately alert cabin crew if a device shows signs of malfunction. Airports, too, have been asked to display clear safety messages and videos across terminals, check-in areas and boarding gates.</p>