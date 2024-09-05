No friction between Centre-states on GST, federal structure should be respected: Nirmala Sitharaman

On a charge in certain quarters on one of the biggest economic reforms in India, Sitharaman said "I completely deny that there's a lot of friction in GST relationship with states...The Centre is not extracting revenue from states." The federal structure in the GST framework has to be respected so that both the Centre and States could work together to promote developmental activities besides widen the tax base, she said. "That's the spirit with which we are working," the Finance Minister stressed.