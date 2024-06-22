No interim bail or custody parole for Engineer Rashid for now; matter adjourned till July 1

The NIA submitted it is in the process of consulting Parliament and Tihar jail authorities "regarding the prayer sought by the applicant for his oath ceremony."

"Let reply, if any, be filed by NIA on 01.07.2024 before the concerned Court. As directed vide order dated 18.06.2024, NIA is also directed to apprise the court about the date on which the applicant / accused may take Oath as Member of Parliament."