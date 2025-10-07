<p>New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday said there is "no manipulation or dirty business" happening in the investigation into the Air India plane crash that killed 260 people on June 12.</p>.<p>His assertion comes against the backdrop of concerns expressed in certain quarters about the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/aaib-totally-unbiased-carrying-out-rule-based-probe-into-ai-plane-crash-says-civil-aviation-minister-3640367">Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)</a> probe into the fatal crash.</p>.DGCA to probe Air India's Birmingham-bound flight's 'uncommanded' RAT deployment.<p>Naidu said everyone has to wait for the final AAIB probe report to know what exactly happened.</p>.<p>"There is no manipulation, or there is no dirty business, happening in the investigation. It is a very clean and very thorough process that we are doing according to the rules...," the minister said.</p>.<p>He was speaking on the sidelines of a book launch function in the national capital.</p>