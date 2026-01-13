<p>Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged delivery aggregators to remove the mandatory 10-minute deadline, reports news agency <em>ANI.</em></p><p>This comes after many flagged the risks delivery partners face while rushing to complete their deadlines. </p><p>Mandaviya held discussions with officials from Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy and Zomato among other to address the concerns. </p>.<p>Blinkit has already acted on this direction and done away with 10-minute deadline. </p>.<p><em>More to follow</em></p>