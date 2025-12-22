Menu
india

No new mining lease in Aravalli till ICFRE makes sustainable mining plans: MoEF

The minister’s comments come on a day when the apex court received a request to review its November 20 judgement related to mining leases in the Aravalli.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 15:58 IST
Published 22 December 2025, 15:57 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtBhupender YadavAravalli hills

