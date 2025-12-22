<p>New Delhi: No new mining leases would be granted in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Aravalli%20range">Aravalli Hills</a> until the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education prepares the “Management Plans for Sustainable Mining” for each of the 37 districts housing a part of the country’s oldest fold-mountain belt, Union Environment Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bhupender%20Yadav">Bhupender Yadav</a> said here on Monday.</p><p>Yadav said mining was permitted only in 278 sq km of area in the Aravallis out of 1.43 lakh sq km spread over these districts, adding that the ICFRE would conduct in-depth study of each of these districts before preparing the sustainable mining plan, as suggested by the Supreme Court in a recent order.</p><p>The minister’s comments come on a day when the apex court received a request to review its November 20 judgement related to mining leases in the Aravalli. Principal opposition party Congress hit the streets protesting against the Union government’s “100 mt formula” that former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said was rejected by the top court in 2010.</p>.Explained | Deconstructing the Aravalli range row .<p>The 100-metre formula that Gehlot was referring to pertains to the recent recommendations of a committee under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change on the definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges, accepted by the Supreme Court on November 20.</p><p>As per the new definition "Aravalli hill is any landform in the designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 mt or more above its local relief", and an "Aravalli range is a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other".</p><p>Gehlot said such a definition would destroy 90 per cent of the mountain in Rajasthan while Yadav asserted that this would help protect 90% of the mountain.</p><p>Sonia Gandhi, Congress parliamentary party president, has also aired her concerns about the dangers posed to the Aravalli from such a definition.</p><p>Yadav said mining was not allowed in districts falling within the National Capital Region as well as in protected areas including tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries, and areas with water bodies.</p><p>Around 90 perc cent of mining activity is confined to Rajasthan while 9 per cent in Gujarat, and 1 per cent in Haryana.</p><p>In Rajasthan, the total area falling under mining leases in the hilly parts of the 20 Aravalli districts is 247.21 square kilometers, which is about 0.2 per cent of the combined geographical area of these districts.</p><p>Yadav said the 100 mt formula would be applicable only to determine the mining leases and nothing else.</p><p>"The Congress, which allowed rampant illegal mining in Rajasthan during its tenure, is spreading confusion, misinformation and lies about the issue," he said.</p><p>Critics, including environmentalists and scientists, argue that many ecologically important parts of the Aravalli system do not meet the 100-metre threshold (e.g., low ridges, slopes, foothills and recharge areas), yet are important for groundwater recharge, biodiversity support, climate moderation and soil stability.</p><p>They fear that areas excluded under the new definition might be opened for mining, construction and commercial activities, weakening long-standing protections and ecological continuity across the range.</p>