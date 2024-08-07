No Padma's hilsa for Indian fish lovers this year amid Bangladesh crisis: Report

Hasina reportedly sent around 3,950 metric tonnes of hilsa to West Bengal through the Petrapole border, from where the fish was transported throughout the country.

Bangladesh stopped the export of hilsa in 2012 to meet its rising domestic demand. The situation has worsened with hilsa supply being quite low this year from West Bengal as well, as per a report by the Economic Times.

The publication also said that in some parts of the country, hilsa from Myanmar is being sold as Bangladeshi hilsa.

The hilsa which enters from Bangladesh is through grey market routes and carries a hefty price of Rs 2,200 to Rs 2,400 per kilogram, reports said.

ET spoke to the Fish Importer's Association secretary Anwar Maqsood regarding the situation, who said, "Prices of hilsa from Myanmar and Odisha are already up by 30 per cent compared to last year. Hilsa from Bangladesh will be priced higher than that," further adding, "The situation in Bangladesh is so volatile that it is unlikely that hilsa from Bangladesh will come this year."