<p>New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday demanded that the Centre must provide more funds to the flood-affected states in North India, and a dedicated package be given to Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Haryana.</p>.<p>Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that there should be no politicking in the wake of natural disasters.</p>.<p>He said more than 2.5 lakh people are reeling under the devastating floods in Punjab and several people have lost their lives.</p>.<p>"My heartfelt condolences to the families who have suffered losses. I have spoken to the senior Congress leaders in Punjab. The Congress party shall provide all possible assistance and support," he said on X.</p>.<p>The Central government and the state should do more to alleviate the situation, including relief, rehabilitation and prompt medical assistance, Kharge said.</p>.<p>The Central government must provide more funds to the flood-affected states in North India, he said.</p>.<p>A dedicated package according to the demands of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Haryana must be immediately provided, the Congress chief said.</p>.<p>"There should be no politicking in the wake of natural disasters and PM CARES funds must be utilised to ensure adequate compensation to the distressed people in all the flood-affected regions," Kharge said.</p>.<p>Seven people died in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in landslides, while flood-hit Punjab received another spell of torrential rain on Monday, disrupting normal life and leading to the closure of all schools and colleges in the state.</p>.<p>In Jammu and Kashmir, amid heavy rainfall in Katra town, the pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine remained suspended for the seventh consecutive day since a landslide on a yatra route claimed 34 lives last Tuesday.</p>