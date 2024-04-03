'No right to misconstrue court's order' says SC, asks Ajit Pawar-led NCP to give details of ads issued after its order

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Ajit Pawar faction of Nationalist Congress Party if it has complied with its order against using name of Sharad Pawar and putting a disclaimer on use of the 'Clock' symbol during the campaign. The apex court further stated that nobody has a right to deliberately misconstrue its order when it was in worded in 'simple language' and there was no room for misinterpretation.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Vishwanathan asked the Ajit Pawar group to bring on record details of advertisements published in newspapers in compliance with its order.

The court had earlier instructed the Ajit Pawar faction to put a disclaimer in the publicity materials that allocation of 'clock' symbol to it was sub judice.

"You get your instructions on how many advertisements were issued after this order. We might be required to take a view if he (Ajit Pawar) is behaving like this. Nobody has a right to deliberately misconstrue our order," the bench told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the faction led by the Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister.

The Sharad Pawar faction represented by senior advocate A M Singhvi alleged that they were not complying with the order passed by the apex court on March 19.

The bench said that the order was "in a simple language" and there was no room for misconstruing it.

Singhvi contended the detailed order was passed by the court on March 19, but there is non-compliance on the part of Ajit Pawar.

He said that an application for relaxing this order had been moved by the other side, which means that the other side is asking for a review of the order.