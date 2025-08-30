Menu
Noida dowry death: Nikki Bhati’s family presses for fast-track trial, police vow strict action

Nikki’s father said Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh promised “no one will be spared,” as the family demanded the case be expedited in a fast-track court.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 06:05 IST
Published 30 August 2025, 06:05 IST
