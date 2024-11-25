Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Noida woman duped of Rs 34 lakh, gets fake ED notices in case of 'digital arrest'

The fraudsters claimed that a parcel is being sent from Mumbai to Iran in her name containing five passports, two debit cards, two laptops, 900 US dollars and 200 grams of narcotics, officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 01:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 01:15 IST
CrimeNCRNoidaCyber crime

Follow us on :

Follow Us