Noida woman duped of Rs 34 lakh, gets fake ED notices in case of 'digital arrest'

<p>Noida: A woman was duped of Rs 34 lakh here in a case of "digital arrest" by cyber criminals who threatened her with fake notices by the Enforcement Directorate, officials said on Sunday.</p><p>The fraudsters claimed that a parcel is being sent from Mumbai to Iran in her name containing five passports, two debit cards, two laptops, 900 US dollars and 200 grams of narcotics, they said.</p>.<p>The victim received a call form the fraudsters on around 10 pm on August 8, she said in her complaint.</p>.<p>The Gautam Buddha cyber crime police station has registered a case and started investigation in the matter, Inspector-in-charge Vijay Kumar Gautam said.</p>.Digital arrest: Scammer posing as Mumbai police officer accidently calls Thrissur City Police.<p>According to the complaint of Nidhi Paliwal, a resident of Sector-41, the fraudsters sent her a complaint via WhatsApp and asked her to send Rs 34 lakh.</p>.<p>An accused also video called her on Skype with the video switched off, Paliwal said in her complaint.</p>.<p>Inspector Gautam said the accused also sent two notices of Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which serious allegations were made against the victim. A probe on the matter is underway, he said. </p>