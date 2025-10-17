<p>The visit by Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand to New Delhi earlier this week extends efforts to reset relations between the two countries that hit a low in 2023 over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Canadian government, headed by Justin Trudeau, had alleged that the killing of Nijjar, a Canadian national, was orchestrated by India’s secret services. India denied the charge, but the issue led to a series of actions, including a suspension of trade negotiations, disruption of visa services, and expulsion of diplomats. The rift had caused anxiety among the sizeable, influential Indian diaspora in Canada, which also maintains close links with India. It had an economic fallout as well. India and Canada are large economies, and both have been hit by US President Donald Trump’s tariff war. A re-establishment of bilateral relations, therefore, also makes economic sense.</p>.<p>The change of leadership in Canada provided crucial impetus. Prime Minister Mark Carney has consciously tried to restore relations as part of his emphasis on engagement in the Indo-Pacific region. Carney, an economist, has from the beginning indicated that he wanted to rebuild relations with India. India has also positively responded to these signals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Canada as a special invitee to the G-7 summit outreach in June. The Trudeau government’s policy towards India was influenced by domestic politics, as the regime depended on the support of the extremist fringe among the Sikh diaspora, and of the National Democratic Party led by Jagmeet Singh, who is no friend of India. Politics in Canada has seen a shift after the April 2025 election, giving Carney more leeway to repair relations with India.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In her first official visit to India, the Canadian Foreign Minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar. The visit saw both countries agreeing on a host of collaborative measures. Ministerial-level discussions on bilateral trade and investments are to begin soon, and a high-level dialogue on energy co-operation is to be re-established. The focus of the deliberations was on initiatives that were put on hold since 2023. The visit is expected to re-establish cooperation in trade, technology, education, and security. Discussions around a free trade agreement are proposed to be restarted. <br />A visit by Carney to India in February next year is in the works. The messaging of the foreign minister’s visit is one of reconciliation, a reconnection before both parties set out to chart the course for future bilateral engagement.</p>