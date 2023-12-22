Nomination process does not override succession law: SC

Rejecting an appeal filed by Shakti Yezdani and another, the bench upheld the Bombay High Court's division bench judgment which upheld a single judge's view and held that the object and provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 is not to either provide a mode of succession or to deal with succession at all.

The bench pointed out that the object behind the introduction of a nomination facility as can be appreciated was to provide an impetus to the corporate sector in light of the slow investment during those times. In order to overcome such conditions, boosting investors’ confidence was deemed necessary along with ensuring that company law remained in consonance with contemporary economic policies of liberalisation, it said.

In fact, the provision of nomination facility was made in order to ease the erstwhile cumbersome process of obtaining multiple letters of succession from various authorities and also to promote a better climate for corporate investments within the country, the bench said.

"In contrast, one must note that ownership of the securities is not granted to the nominee nor there is any distinct legislative move to revamp the extant position of law, with respect to the same," the bench added.

Under the Government Savings Certificate Act 1959, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the Life Insurance Act, 1939 and the Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, the bench said that the usual mode of succession is not to be impacted by nomination and the legal heirs; therefore, have not been excluded by virtue of nomination.