Non-appearance of accused cannot be ground to cancel bail in criminal case: SC

New Delhi: The mere non-appearance of an accused personally before a court cannot be a ground for cancellation of bail in a criminal case, the Supreme Court has held.

The ruling by a bench of Justices BR Gavai, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta came while hearing an appeal against a Calcutta High Court verdict dated September 6, 2023.

The high court had cancelled the bail of Krishna Sharma on the ground that he failed to appear before it despite the court's direction.

"However, we find that merely because the appellant did not appear personally could not have been a ground for cancellation of bail," the apex court said.

It said the parameters for grant of bail and its cancellation are totally different.