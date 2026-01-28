Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Norms relaxed for establishing industrial effluent treatment plants in India: MoEF

With delays in establishing such treatment plants having an unintended consequence of untreated or poorly treated effluents entering the environment.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 16:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 16:28 IST
India NewsMoEF

Follow us on :

Follow Us