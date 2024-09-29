Northeast Frontier Railway to run 26 special trains to tackle festive rush

Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will run 26 special trains over the next two months to clear the festive rush, a statement said on Sunday.

"NFR has proposed 26 special trains with 254 trips this year for the festive season," it said.

These 13 pairs of special trains will facilitate smooth travel experience and accommodate extra passengers during the forthcoming festivals of Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja from October 1 to November 30, the statement added.