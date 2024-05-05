Not much of an unemployment, record job creation under Modi government: Economist Surjit Bhalla

Bhalla, a former member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), asserted that the maximum number of jobs were created during the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Modi.

He was responding to a recent International Labour Organization (ILO) report, which showed that in 2022, the share of unemployed youths in India's total unemployed population was nearly 83 per cent.

"If you look at the data of youth after the age of 29, the unemployment rate in India, which is the most of the population, most of the workforce has been somewhere around 1 per cent, which is really not much of an unemployment rate at all," Bhalla explained.

For the youth, he said they are looking for a better job.

"So, frictional unemployment is higher everywhere in the world, amongst the youth," Bhalla noted.

Prime Minister Modi-led BJP government came to power in 2014 and came back with a thumping majority in the 2019 general elections.

On slowing down of foreign direct investment in India, Bhalla said an important reason for the fall in FDI in India could be attributed to the government's new policy, which says if there is a dispute related to investment, then it has to be settled in India.

"Now, if I am a foreign investor, why should I take that risk? And I don't think it is the case anywhere else in the world," he said.