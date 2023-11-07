Not only court's duty, people should themselves stop using firecrackers: SC

“If you do that, you are being selfish...These days it’s not the children who do it, but the elders are burning more crackers,” the bench said.

Maintaining “sensitivising people is the key”, the bench said pollution will not end even by limiting fireworks to a certain time.

“It is for everyone to manage air and sound pollution,” the bench said.

Hearing a matter filed by Arjun Gopal and others, the court said celebration can never be about causing pollution and “celebration can be done only if you share what you have. Not by polluting the environment”.

The court was taking up an application seeking directives to the Rajasthan government and the State Pollution Control Board to take immediate steps to reduce air and sound pollution in Udaipur.

The bench, in its order, noted that Rajasthan and all other states should comply with the orders passed by the Supreme Court earlier. The bench noted that it has already passed a slew of directions for the Centre and all states to bring down air and noise pollution due to an array of causes, including firecrackers.

“No specific orders would be necessary as this court has already passed several orders, indicating steps to minimise air and noise pollution. The said orders would bind every state, including Rajasthan," the bench said.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the petitioners, cited the stubble burning issue in the neighbouring States of Delhi, after which the apex court sought response from the India Meteorological Department.

In September this year, the court had rejected a plea by firecracker manufacturers and Centre to allow the production of joint crackers and improved green crackers having lesser concentration of barium salts.

The court had also directed the Centre to come up with improved formulations that do not contain these salts.