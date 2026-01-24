Menu
Nothing making a difference to indifferent Modi govt: Congress slams Great Nicobar project

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X a media report, which claimed that members of the Tribal Council in Little and Great Nicobar have alleged that they are being pressured by the district administration to "surrender" their "ancestral land" to make way for the Great Nicobar Island mega infrastructure project.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 10:38 IST
Published 24 January 2026, 10:38 IST
