Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

NSA Ajit Doval claims old video of him saying 'more Hindus recruited by ISI than Muslims' is deepfake; fact-check shows otherwise

The clip was from a YouTube video posted by the Australia India Institute in 2014
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 05:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 05:59 IST
India NewsAjit DovalFact-check

Follow us on :

Follow Us