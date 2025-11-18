<p>After his old video where he says "more Hindus are attracted to ISI than Muslims" started making rounds on social media, National Security Adviser (NSA) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-doval">Ajit Doval</a> dismissed it by saying that he never said such a thing and claimed that the video seems to be manipulated. However, a fact-check later show that the clip was taken from a YouTube video posted by the Australia India Institute on March 20, 2014.</p><p>After the clip started circulating on social media, Doval said the video is a case of "deepfake manipulation designed to distort India's national security", reported <em>News18</em>. </p><p>In the video, Doval can be heard saying that more Hindus than Muslims are recruited for intelligence task in India by foreign agencies. </p><p>Following this, Doval called out dangers of deepfake and said he never made statements against Hindus and Muslims. "Media tools are being used to harm national security, attempt to target India's counter-terror narrative," he said, as reported by the news portal.</p>.<p>According to <em>Alt News</em>, Ajit Doval did say <a href="https://www.altnews.in/nsa-ajit-doval-did-say-isi-recruited-more-hindus-than-muslims-in-india-his-deepfake-claim-is-false/">"ISI recruited more Hindus than Muslims"</a>, in 2014. The clip was taken from a YouTube video that was posted by Australia India Institute on March 20, 2014.</p>.<p>In that video at 1:04:00, Doval says, "Let me tell you one small thing, now that I have been exposed as a person… the number of persons that ISI has recruited for intelligence tasks in India, there have been more Hindus than Muslims. All the number of cases from 1947… more than 4,000 cases, probably not even 20 per cent would be Muslims. So it’s a very wrong concept. We will carry the Muslims with us, and we will make it a great country."</p>.<p>In the video, Doval was responding to a question on India's response to terror threats faced by the country. </p>