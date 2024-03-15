NSA Ajit Doval's visit to Israel aimed at pushing for peace, stability in West Asia

New Delhi: India on Friday said National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's visit to Israel was part of New Delhi's overall approach to push for peace and stability in West Asia against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"As you are aware, the prime minister himself is invested and keen to promote peace and stability in the region. He has been in touch with several Arab leaders in this connection," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

He was responding to a question on Doval's visit to Israel this week.