'Oath' to avoid washroom before reaching target: Anti-labour practices at Haryana's MNC warehouse under NHRC scanner

A female worker told the publication that there are no restrooms on the premises of the Manesar warehouse and while there is a sick room, the workers are asked to leave within ten minutes of their admission.

"The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights of the workers in violation of the labour laws and the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment from time to time. Accordingly, the Commission has issued to the Secretary, Union Ministry of Labour and Employment calling for a detailed report in the matter within one week," NHRC said in their statement.

Issuing the notice, the Commission has also noted that the government has been insisting on improving workers' living standard.

"Apart from ensuring proper payment of minimum wages to the workers, the government schemes have been introduced to provide social security for the labourers, including a safe working environment, safety gear in hazardous working conditions, medical insurance and free annual health check-ups of the workers by the employers," it said.

The labour associations have also claimed that at the Amazon warehouses in Manesar the workers are allegedly made to work for around ten hours. While the Factories Act, 1948 rules twice the usual wage for those working more than nine hours a day or over 48 hours a week, as per the workers’ rights groups, this is not being fulfilled.

A scheme -- 'Shramev Jayate' -- was started in 2014 targeting the country's growth and maximum benefit to the workers. Maternity Benefit Amendment Act, 2017 also came into effect to increase the paid maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks, the statement said.

“The minimum wage in Delhi is Rs 21,000-23,000 while in Haryana, it is Rs 11,000-13,000. The targets are unrealistic and there is no seating arrangement, which is violative of provisions of the Factories Act. Labour inspectors can ask employers to rectify this, but there is little will,” Dharmender Kumar, convenor of the Amazon India Workers’ Association told IE.

Responding to these reports, Amazon India spokesperson told Business Today that the wellbeing of their employees and associates is their top priority.

Exuding confidence that he facilities at the company's fulfilment centres are "industry leading", the spokesperson added that "Employees and associates are free to take informal breaks throughout their shifts to use the restroom, get water, or talk to a manager or HR.”

