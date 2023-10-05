Home
News Live: 14 dead, 102 missing in Sikkim flash floods, says state govt

Track the latest latest news updates from India and around the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 05 October 2023, 03:26 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:2605 Oct 2023

02:1405 Oct 2023

02:1405 Oct 2023

03:2605 Oct 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the 3rd ‘Anti-Terror Conference’, hosted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), today at 11 AM. DGPs of State Police forces and senior Police officials from state and central agencies will attend the conference. (ANI)

02:2605 Oct 2023

02:2605 Oct 2023

Delhi: Indian Navy has developed an anti-swarm drone 30 mm ammunition that is capable of building an iron wall around its own warships or assets to protect them from any attack by enemy swarm drones: Indian Navy officials

News Live: 14 dead, 102 missing in Sikkim flash floods, says state govt
02:2605 Oct 2023

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Teachers' protest inside the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) campus, Nungambakkam ends today after Police detain the protesters.

Government teachers demanded equal pay, temporary teachers demanded permanent jobs and TET 2013 qualified aspirants demanded government jobs.

02:1405 Oct 2023

02:1405 Oct 2023

(Published 05 October 2023, 02:26 IST)
