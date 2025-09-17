MLA Rizwan Arshad moots 'St Mary's Basilica-Shivajinagar' name for upcoming metro station in Bengaluru

<p>Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad on Tuesday suggested a hyphenated name — St Mary’s Basilica–Shivajinagar — for the upcoming metro station in the busy locality. </p><p>“It would be disrespectful to both Shivajinagar and the basilica to choose one name. A hyphenated name like St Mary’s Basilica–Shivajinagar would honour both legacies and help commuters differentiate between this and the Bamboo Bazaar station,” he told reporters. </p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s assurance to Archbishop Peter Machado during the St Mary’s Feast on September 8 to name one of two upcoming Shivajinagar metro stations after St Mary has sparked sharp debate. </p><p>Shivajinagar will have two stations — one beside the busy bus terminal linking Russell Market, Commercial Street and St Mary’s Basilica, and another at Bamboo Bazaar, a hub for wood and bamboo products. </p><p>The proposal drew national attention after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned it, calling it “an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”</p><p>Many social media users echoed his view, arguing “Bengaluru has no link to St Mary” and that the area’s name honours Shivaji. </p><p>Over 150 years old, St Mary’s Basilica was the first church in Karnataka elevated to minor basilica status and is celebrated for its striking Gothic architecture. </p><p>Locals, however, appear largely indifferent. Akshaya P, a college student and daily commuter, said, “It is just a name, we will call it Shivajinagar Metro Station anyway.” </p><p>Fruit vendor Lakshmi K Swamy welcomed the convenience of a nearby station over Cubbon Park’s distance, adding “Compared to the improved access the metro will provide to the city market, the name is unimportant.” </p>