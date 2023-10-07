Home
LIVE
India Politics Updates: TMC delegation to meet Guv Bose today as 'indefinite sit-in' continues

Track the latest political updates from all over India, only with DH!
Last Updated 07 October 2023, 02:38 IST

Highlights
02:3407 Oct 2023

Be visible, accessible, neutral and ethical in functioning: EC to poll observers

Addressing over 1,100 observers, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar directed them to ensure a level-playing field by working in a coordinated manner to ensure free, fair and inducement-free polls.

Credit: X/ PTI 

02:2207 Oct 2023

TMC delegation to meet Guv Bose today as 'indefinite sit-in' continues

Trinamool National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, speaking at the dharna site, said that the governor is willing to meet the party’s representatives today.

02:2207 Oct 2023

Rajasthan to hold caste survey, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday night announced that Rajasthan will conduct a caste survey along the lines of the one done in Bihar.

(Published 07 October 2023, 02:34 IST)
