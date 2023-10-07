India Politics Updates: TMC delegation to meet Guv Bose today as 'indefinite sit-in' continues
Be visible, accessible, neutral and ethical in functioning: EC to poll observers
Addressing over 1,100 observers, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar directed them to ensure a level-playing field by working in a coordinated manner to ensure free, fair and inducement-free polls.
TMC delegation to meet Guv Bose today as 'indefinite sit-in' continues
Trinamool National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, speaking at the dharna site, said that the governor is willing to meet the party’s representatives today.
Rajasthan to hold caste survey, says CM Ashok Gehlot
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday night announced that Rajasthan will conduct a caste survey along the lines of the one done in Bihar.
