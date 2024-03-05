19 years on, ex-Odisha deputy speaker Rama Chandra Panda gets back wife's stolen 'mangalsutra'

During the probe, police had arrested a chain-snatcher from Solapur, who was allegedly involved in a series of snatching cases inside trains, on March 20, 2006. The looted gold ornament in a moulded form was also recovered from a goldsmith, they said.

After completing all the legal procedures, the police had on May 20, 2011 asked Panda to collect the snatched gold from Kurduwadi railway police station.

Panda, however, refused to cover such a long distance to get back the gold and requested the police to hand it over to the Maharashtra government.

"We came here to hand over the recovered gold to Panda, as per the directions of our higher-ups, after consulting him about his availability at his house," Shinde Yashwant Dagadu, one of the policemen who visited his residence, said.