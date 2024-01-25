2 from Odisha's PVTG Kotia Kondh tribe to attend R-Day function in Delhi as special guests

Birendra Majhi (28) of Garanga village in Bilamal panchayat, and Haramani Jani (22) of Burlubaru village under Belaghara panchayat in Kandhamal district, have already reached New Delhi to attend the Republic Day parade.