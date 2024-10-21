Home
india

20 injured after two buses, van collide in Odisha

According to police, a government-operated bus had broken down on Ramgarh Ghat road within the jurisdiction of Mohana police station as passengers waited for another bus to continue their journey from Puri to Malkangiri.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 10:54 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 10:54 IST
India NewsOdishaAccident

