DH Evening Brief | Xi says right choice for India, China to be 'friends'; Siddaramaiah justifies Banu Mushtaq's selection for Dasara inauguration

<h2>Right choice for India, China to be 'friends', Xi Jinping tells PM Narendra Modi</h2>.<p>Chinese President Xi Jinping told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday that it is the "right choice" for the two countries to be "friends” and they should not let the border dispute define their relations.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/right-choice-for-india-china-to-be-friends-xi-jinping-tells-pm-narendra-modi-3705369">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'It is beyond religious faiths': Siddaramaiah justifies Banu Mushtaq's selection for Dasara inauguration</h2>.<p>Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah justified the selection of international booker prize winner Banu Musthaq for Dasara inauguration.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/it-is-beyond-religious-faiths-siddaramaiah-justifies-banu-mushtaqs-selection-for-dasara-inauguration-3705394">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India set for wetter September; IMD warns of flash floods, landslides</h2>.<p>India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall in September, capping a season that has already seen several disasters triggered by heavy downpours in many parts of the country.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-set-for-wetter-september-imd-warns-of-flash-floods-landslides-3705503">Read more</a></p>.<h2>After Maharashtra, will women voters emerge as game changers in Bihar Assembly elections?</h2>.<p>The Nitish Kumar regime in Bihar is doling out one sop after another to woo women voters. After making 35 per cent of the state government jobs reserved for women who were born in Bihar, the Nitish regime has promised Rs 10,000 to each woman who wants to be self-employed. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/after-maharashtra-will-women-voters-emerge-as-game-changers-in-bihar-assembly-elections-3705497">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Our responsibility to uphold multilateralism': Xi Jinping takes apparent dig at Trump from meeting with Narendra Modi</h2>.<p>India and China should approach their relations from a "strategic" and "long-term perspective", Chinese President Xi Jinping told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their talks here on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/our-responsibility-to-uphold-multilateralism-xi-jinping-takes-apparent-dig-at-trump-from-meeting-with-narendra-modi-3705308">Read more</a></p>.<h2>UPSC launches 'Pratibha Setu' to connect top talent with employers including private sector</h2>.<p>The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has launched a strategic initiative that allows verified employers, including central government and private organisations, to connect with top talent from India's most competitive examinations, officials said on Thursday. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/jobs-and-careers/upsc-launches-pratibha-setu-to-connect-top-talent-with-employers-including-private-sector-2-3705451">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Chhattisgarh: FIR against TMC MP Mahua Moitra for 'objectionable' remarks against Amit Shah</h2>.<p>A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in Chhattisgarh's Raipur for her alleged "objectionable" remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, police said on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/chhattisgarh/chhattisgarh-fir-against-tmc-mp-mahua-moitra-for-objectionable-remarks-against-amit-shah-3705419">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Fake wedding, real fun: India's latest party craze has no couples, just celebrations</h2>.<p>Décor? Tick. Mehndi, music and mad dancing? Of course. Lavish buffet? That too. Baraatis? Yes. Bride and groom? Err... no. Not necessary at all.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/fake-wedding-real-fun-indias-latest-party-craze-has-no-couples-just-celebrations-3705415">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Aligarh principal arrested for sexually assaulting, proposing marriage to 11-year-old; suspended amid probe</h2>.<p>Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh have arrested a government school principal following allegations of sexual misconduct involving an 11-year-old student.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/aligarh-principal-arrested-for-sexually-assaulting-proposing-marriage-to-11-year-old-suspended-amid-probe-3705474">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Hockey Asia Cup: India beat Japan 3-2 for second straight win</h2>.<p>Captain Harmanpreet Singh struck a brace as India beat Japan 3-2 to notch their second straight win in pool A in the men’s Asia Cup hockey tournament here on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/hockey/hockey-asia-cup-india-beat-japan-3-2-for-second-straight-win-3705531">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Manoj Jarange-Patil vows to stop drinking water from Monday as hunger strike enters Day 3</h2>.<p>Third day into his eighth fast-unto-death, Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil on Sunday hardened his stance by announcing that he would stop drinking water from Monday. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/manoj-jarange-patil-vows-to-stop-drinking-water-from-monday-as-hunger-strike-enters-day-3-3705335">Read more</a></p>