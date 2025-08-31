<p>Mangaluru: A large number of JD (S) workers from across Karnataka led by youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy took part in 'Dharmasthala Satya Yatre' on Sunday.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, Nikhil said the yatre is aimed at safeguarding dharma and not for political reasons and also stand in solidarity with Dharmasthala Kshethra and Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade.</p><p>He alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched against Dharmasthala and that false propaganda was being spread. “Even though the Dharmadhikari felt pain and disappointment, he has not shown it. God has given him that strength,” he said.</p><p>“We can not keep quiet when the smear campaign against Dharmasthala Kshethra continues and thereby hurt the sentiments of thousands of devotees. Dharmadhikari has been carrying out services to the society and has empowered lakhs of women in the state. In spite of it, an attempt was made to tarnish the image of Dharmasthala Kshethra,” he said and added that hidden forces and anti-social elements are part of the conspiracy against Dharmasthala Kshethra.</p>.BJP to hold 'Dharmasthala Chalo' on September 1 to protest against 'smear campaign'.<p>He clarified that it was not the JD(S) that used the term “conspiracy”, but Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar used it on the floor of the assembly. “Everyone agrees that the SIT should not have been formed in such haste immediately after a complainant witness made the allegations.</p><p>Nikhil further said “when complainant witness came up with a skull, he should have been questioned and investigated. However, the state government failed to do so. The conspiracy was not carried out by one or two individuals. But a few who received funds from abroad”. </p><p>He demanded that the matter be investigated by a central agency which is the collective demand of the JD(S).</p><p>Nikhil also stated that former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had spoken to Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade, extending support.</p><p>Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade expressed gratitude for the support from devotees and said "it is my responsibility to ensure that no mistakes take place in the kshetra. The kshetra always follows the path of truth.”</p><p>MP Mallesh Babu, MLAs Harish Gowda, Swaroop Prakash, Karemma, Manju A, MLC Bhoje Gowda and others were present. </p>