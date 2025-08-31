Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

'Dharmasthala Satya Yatre' for safeguarding dharma, says Nikhil Kumaraswamy

Nikhil alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched against Dharmasthala and that false propaganda was being spread.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 13:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 13:12 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMangaluruNikhil KumaraswamyDharmasthala

Follow us on :

Follow Us