Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

23-year-old man kills mother for refusing to give money for liquor in Odisha

The incident happened at Susuda village in Angul Town police station area, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 16:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2024, 16:35 IST
India NewsOdishaCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us