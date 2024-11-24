23-year-old man kills mother for refusing to give money for liquor in Odisha

<p>Angul: A 23-year-old man allegedly killed his mother in Odisha's Angul district on Sunday by hitting her with a wooden plank after she refused to give him money for alcohol, police said.</p>.<p>The incident happened at Susuda village in Angul Town police station area, they said.</p>.<p>Sarat Naik, the accused, is a habitual drunk who used to always beat up his parents, they added.</p>.<p>"This morning, he asked his mother for money to buy alcohol. As his mother expressed her inability to give her money, he got infuriated and brought a wooden plank with which he hit on her head. His mother, Lata (60), died on the spot," inspector-in-charge Dhiraj Das said.</p>.<p>Following the incident, villagers informed the police who reached the spot and arrested Sarat.</p>.<p>The murder weapon was also seized, police said. </p>