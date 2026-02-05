<p>Bhubaneswar: Three coaches of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennai">Chennai </a>Central Express <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/train-derailment">derailed </a>near Jakhapura railway station in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Thursday, an official said.</p>.<p>There were no reports of any injury or fatality in the incident that took place at 8.51 am, he said.</p>.<p>One AC and two general coaches of the train from Chennai to West Bengal’s New Japaiguri jumped off the tracks, the railway official said.</p>.<p>“A minor derailment involving Train No. 22611 Chennai-New Jalpaiguri Express occurred at 08:51 hrs today morning, while the train was passing through Jajpur Yard (JKPR),” the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said in a release.</p>.<p>“The train was moving at a very slow speed at the time of the incident. There has been no loss of life or injury to passengers. Passenger train operations remain unaffected,” it said.</p>.Three wagons of goods train derails in Odisha's Balasore, no report of any injury.<p>The cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained.</p>.<p>“On receipt of information, Accident Relief Train (ART) from Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road and Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME) from Khurda Road were promptly dispatched at 08:53 hrs,” the ECoR release said.</p>.<p>East Coast Railway CPRO, Deepak Rout, said the train has left for its destination, and three new coaches will be attached at Balasore. </p>